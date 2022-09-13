Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Shares Down 9.4%

Shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) dropped 9.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.47 and last traded at $3.47. Approximately 442,038 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 12,813,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Canopy Growth to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $6.00 to $3.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$17.00 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.51.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Canopy Growth Trading Down 9.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth ( NASDAQ:CGC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($5.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($4.95). The firm had revenue of $122.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.45 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 558.27% and a negative return on equity of 25.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CGC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 147.8% in the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,081,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,381 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,257,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,052,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,111,000 after purchasing an additional 586,900 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,962,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,129,000. 10.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canopy Growth

(Get Rating)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.