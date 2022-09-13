Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Short Interest Update

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,300 shares, a growth of 1,255.8% from the August 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

CGEMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Capgemini from €235.00 ($239.80) to €217.00 ($221.43) in a report on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Capgemini from €230.00 ($234.69) to €210.00 ($214.29) in a report on Monday, June 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Capgemini has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.00.

OTCMKTS CGEMY traded up $0.78 on Tuesday, hitting $36.89. The stock had a trading volume of 81,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,113. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Capgemini has a 52-week low of $31.45 and a 52-week high of $49.65.

Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

