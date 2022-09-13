Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) Trading Down 2.5%

Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.86 and last traded at $5.86. Approximately 21,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 45,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.01.

Capstone Mining Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.83.

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $356.64 million for the quarter. Capstone Mining had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.64%.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, a copper-silver underground mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

