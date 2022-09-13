Cascades (TSE:CAS) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 7.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$10.10 and last traded at C$10.10. Approximately 146,976 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 279,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered Cascades from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cascades from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$15.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. National Bankshares lowered Cascades from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$14.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. CIBC decreased their price target on Cascades from C$14.00 to C$11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Cascades from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$13.31.

Get Cascades alerts:

Cascades Trading Up 7.2 %

The firm has a market cap of C$1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.41 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.81.

Cascades Announces Dividend

Cascades ( TSE:CAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.07 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Cascades Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.80%.

Insider Activity at Cascades

In other Cascades news, Senior Officer Dominic Doré purchased 11,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,840.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,353 shares in the company, valued at C$302,975.21. In other news, Director Mario Plourde acquired 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$9.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$76,775.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 273,487 shares in the company, valued at C$2,529,754.75. Also, Senior Officer Dominic Doré acquired 11,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$8.57 per share, with a total value of C$99,840.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 35,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$302,975.21. Insiders acquired a total of 24,100 shares of company stock worth $213,367 in the last 90 days.

About Cascades

(Get Rating)

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It manufactures containerboards, as well as converts corrugated products. The company also offers uncoated recycled paperboards for use in packaging converters and industrial users of headers and wrappers for the paper industry, as well as partitions that are used as protective packaging; honeycomb paperboards for the beer, wine, and spirits industry; laminated paperboards for food packaging and furniture backing industries; and specialty containers, structural components, and paperboard and fiber composites.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.