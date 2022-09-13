Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPARU) Short Interest Update

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPARU – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the August 15th total of 700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CPARU traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.88. 526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,983. Catalyst Partners Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $10.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,766,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,845,000 after buying an additional 54,421 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $9,009,000. Atreides Management LP lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 550,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after buying an additional 30,401 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $5,470,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $981,000.

About Catalyst Partners Acquisition

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the software companies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

