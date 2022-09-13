Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Price Target Raised to $41.00

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $67.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $89.00 to $74.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $59.00.

Shares of Cedar Fair stock opened at $44.88 on Friday. Cedar Fair has a 52-week low of $37.78 and a 52-week high of $62.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95 and a beta of 1.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.76%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

