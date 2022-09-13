Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.43-$0.48 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $325.00 million-$335.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $355.09 million.

Certara Price Performance

Shares of Certara stock traded down $1.02 on Tuesday, hitting $15.51. 831,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 670,883. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -266.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. Certara has a 52 week low of $14.94 and a 52 week high of $45.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.98.

Get Certara alerts:

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.46 million. Certara had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Certara will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Certara

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Certara from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Certara from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Certara from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Certara in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Certara from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Certara has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.13.

In related news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 6,004,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $104,356,784.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,954,521 shares in the company, valued at $520,609,574.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 6,004,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $104,356,784.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,954,521 shares in the company, valued at $520,609,574.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen M. Mclean acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.32 per share, for a total transaction of $326,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 42,000 shares in the company, valued at $685,440. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,196,893 shares of company stock valued at $107,705,300 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Certara

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CERT. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Certara by 99.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Certara by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 97,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Certara by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 65,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,819 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Certara by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,612,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,600,000 after purchasing an additional 79,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Certara by 657.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 80,225 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Certara Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.