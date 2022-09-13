ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) CAO Henrik Gerdes Sells 31,142 Shares

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 31,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total value of $519,759.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 94,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,573,082.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Henrik Gerdes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 11th, Henrik Gerdes sold 43,606 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $526,324.42.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Henrik Gerdes sold 1,451 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total value of $19,777.13.

ChargePoint Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHPT traded up $0.60 on Monday, hitting $18.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,760,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,937,604. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $28.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.46 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 61.79% and a negative net margin of 92.93%. The business had revenue of $108.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHPT shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on ChargePoint from $17.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on ChargePoint from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on ChargePoint from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. B. Riley started coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on ChargePoint from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

Institutional Trading of ChargePoint

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHPT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in ChargePoint by 15.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in ChargePoint by 30.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ChargePoint by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ChargePoint by 9.2% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC grew its position in ChargePoint by 7.8% in the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 13,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

About ChargePoint

(Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Further Reading

