ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) CAO Henrik Gerdes Sells 31,142 Shares

Posted by on Sep 13th, 2022

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPTGet Rating) CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 31,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total value of $519,759.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 94,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,573,082.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Henrik Gerdes also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, July 11th, Henrik Gerdes sold 43,606 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $526,324.42.
  • On Wednesday, June 22nd, Henrik Gerdes sold 1,451 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total value of $19,777.13.

ChargePoint Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHPT traded up $0.60 on Monday, hitting $18.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,760,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,937,604. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $28.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.46 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.85.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPTGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 61.79% and a negative net margin of 92.93%. The business had revenue of $108.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHPT shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on ChargePoint from $17.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on ChargePoint from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on ChargePoint from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. B. Riley started coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on ChargePoint from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

Institutional Trading of ChargePoint

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHPT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in ChargePoint by 15.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in ChargePoint by 30.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ChargePoint by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ChargePoint by 9.2% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC grew its position in ChargePoint by 7.8% in the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 13,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

About ChargePoint

(Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT)

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.