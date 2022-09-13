Chen Schor Sells 66,947 Shares of Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Stock

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) CEO Chen Schor sold 66,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $1,122,701.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,057,880.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Chen Schor also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Adicet Bio alerts:

On Friday, September 9th, Chen Schor sold 8,094 shares of Adicet Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $133,631.94.

Adicet Bio Price Performance

ACET traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.55. The company had a trading volume of 644,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,557. The company has a market cap of $702.54 million, a P/E ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 2.29. Adicet Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $21.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Adicet Bio ( NASDAQ:ACET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.10). Adicet Bio had a negative return on equity of 16.98% and a negative net margin of 93.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adicet Bio, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Adicet Bio to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Adicet Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Adicet Bio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adicet Bio has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

Institutional Trading of Adicet Bio

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Adicet Bio by 204.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 51.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 345,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 117,516 shares during the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 30.7% in the second quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 935,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,662,000 after purchasing an additional 219,894 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Adicet Bio by 19.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 475,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,947,000 after purchasing an additional 79,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Adicet Bio by 7,320.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 43,923 shares during the last quarter.

About Adicet Bio

(Get Rating)

Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adicet Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adicet Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.