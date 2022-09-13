Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 457,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,571 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 9.0% of Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC owned 0.22% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $9,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAX. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6,557.2% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,289,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,317 shares in the last quarter. Planning Center Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,557,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,354,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,712,000.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.60 on Tuesday, hitting $21.11. 33,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 841,303. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.88. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $20.30 and a 52 week high of $27.31.

