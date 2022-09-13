CherrySwap (CHE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $2.61 Million

CherrySwap (CHE) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. In the last week, CherrySwap has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. CherrySwap has a market cap of $2.61 million and approximately $968,593.00 worth of CherrySwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CherrySwap coin can now be bought for about $0.0236 or 0.00000111 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CherrySwap alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004707 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004707 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.86 or 0.00780583 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00014229 BTC.

CherrySwap Coin Profile

CherrySwap launched on March 6th, 2021. CherrySwap’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,599,365 coins. CherrySwap’s official Twitter account is @CacheToken. CherrySwap’s official website is www.cherryswap.net/#/swap.

Buying and Selling CherrySwap

According to CryptoCompare, “CherrySwap is the automatic market-making protocol based on OKExChain(OEC). It adopts the mechanism of Automatic Market Maker (AMM) and aims to achieve self-driven liquidity creation with diversified functions such as liquidity mining, IFO, NFT, lottery, and DAO, so as to provide participants with the maximum value bonus.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CherrySwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CherrySwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CherrySwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CherrySwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CherrySwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.