China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Separately, Greenridge Global lowered their target price on China Automotive Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.
China Automotive Systems Stock Performance
Shares of China Automotive Systems stock opened at $4.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.32 and a 200-day moving average of $3.01. The stock has a market cap of $135.99 million, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 2.21. China Automotive Systems has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $5.12.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Automotive Systems
About China Automotive Systems
China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.
