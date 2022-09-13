China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, Greenridge Global lowered their target price on China Automotive Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

Get China Automotive Systems alerts:

China Automotive Systems Stock Performance

Shares of China Automotive Systems stock opened at $4.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.32 and a 200-day moving average of $3.01. The stock has a market cap of $135.99 million, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 2.21. China Automotive Systems has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $5.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Automotive Systems

About China Automotive Systems

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Automotive Systems stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of China Automotive Systems, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CAAS Get Rating ) by 399.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 19,324 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management owned approximately 0.08% of China Automotive Systems worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for China Automotive Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Automotive Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.