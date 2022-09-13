China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $11.72

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.72 and last traded at $11.92, with a volume of 161618 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.17.
China Construction Bank Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.72.
China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $28.57 billion for the quarter.
China Construction Bank Cuts Dividend
China Construction Bank Company Profile
China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Business, and Others segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as foreign currency, all in one accounts, RMB, corporate term and notification, and corporate demand deposits, as well corporate deposits by agreement.
