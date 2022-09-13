China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:CGA opened at $7.69 on Friday. China Green Agriculture has a twelve month low of $4.29 and a twelve month high of $12.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.30.

China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 1st. The basic materials company reported ($3.60) earnings per share for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative return on equity of 70.14% and a negative net margin of 54.24%. The business had revenue of $61.14 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of China Green Agriculture

China Green Agriculture Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Green Agriculture stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in China Green Agriculture, Inc. ( NYSE:CGA Get Rating ) by 67.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.22% of China Green Agriculture worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers and agricultural products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Jinong, Gufeng, Yuxing, and Sales VIEs. Its fertilizer products comprise humic acid-based compound fertilizers, blended fertilizers, organic compound fertilizers, slow-release fertilizers, highly concentrated water-soluble fertilizers, and mixed organic-inorganic compound fertilizers, as well as develops, produces, and distributes agricultural products, such as fruits, vegetables, flowers, and colored seedlings.

