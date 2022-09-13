China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) Declares Semi-Annual Dividend of $2.10

China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, August 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 2.103 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th.
China Petroleum & Chemical has a dividend payout ratio of 56.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect China Petroleum & Chemical to earn $9.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.3%.
China Petroleum & Chemical Stock Performance
Shares of SNP stock remained flat at $45.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.71. The stock has a market cap of $55.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.69. China Petroleum & Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $40.60 and a fifty-two week high of $55.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.53.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded China Petroleum & Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.09 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, June 19th.
China Petroleum & Chemical Company Profile
China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in the oil and gas and chemical operations in Mainland China, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.
