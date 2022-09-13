Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) Short Interest Down 73.8% in August

Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a decline of 73.8% from the August 15th total of 77,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 153,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Cielo Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of CIOXY stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.99. 14,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,335. Cielo has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $1.18. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.71.

Get Cielo alerts:

Cielo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0137 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from Cielo’s previous dividend of $0.00. Cielo’s payout ratio is 83.35%.

About Cielo

Cielo SA, through its subsidiaries, provides payment services in Brazil. It is involved in the provision of services related to credit and debit cards, and other payment methods, including signing up of merchants and service providers; rental, installation, and maintenance of point of sale terminals; and data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cielo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cielo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.