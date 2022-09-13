Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Shares Down 8.9%

Shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) were down 8.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $30.77 and last traded at $30.83. Approximately 3,301 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 108,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.85.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Cimpress from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.
Cimpress Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $801.19 million, a PE ratio of -17.58 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.07 and its 200-day moving average is $46.78.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cimpress
About Cimpress
Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.
