Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Shares Down 8.9%

Shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) were down 8.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $30.77 and last traded at $30.83. Approximately 3,301 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 108,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Cimpress from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Get Cimpress alerts:

Cimpress Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $801.19 million, a PE ratio of -17.58 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.07 and its 200-day moving average is $46.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cimpress

About Cimpress

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cimpress in the second quarter worth $325,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cimpress by 5.6% in the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 475,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,495,000 after purchasing an additional 25,333 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Cimpress by 50.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 650,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,303,000 after purchasing an additional 219,521 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Cimpress by 8.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Cimpress by 217.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 7,656 shares during the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.