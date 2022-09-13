CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of CinCor Pharma from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma in a report on Sunday, August 21st. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CINC opened at $28.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.72. CinCor Pharma has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $43.15.

CinCor Pharma ( NASDAQ:CINC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.06). As a group, analysts predict that CinCor Pharma will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Sofinnova Venture Partners X, acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $15,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,073,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,218,470. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other CinCor Pharma news, major shareholder 5Am Partners Vi, Llc bought 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $18,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,953,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,619,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Sofinnova Venture Partners X, bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $15,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,073,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,218,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,606,000 shares of company stock valued at $48,180,000 in the last three months.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in CinCor Pharma in the second quarter worth $2,581,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in CinCor Pharma by 3.8% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CinCor Pharma in the second quarter worth $787,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in CinCor Pharma in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of CinCor Pharma during the first quarter worth $24,375,000.

CinCor Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drugs for the treatment for cardio-renal diseases. It is involved in developing CIN-107, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hypertension, primary aldosteronism, and other cardio-renal diseases, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat chronic kidney diseases.

