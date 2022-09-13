Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Cirrus Logic to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Cowen increased their target price on Cirrus Logic to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.60.

CRUS stock traded up $1.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.33. The stock had a trading volume of 526,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,819. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.99. Cirrus Logic has a 1-year low of $67.03 and a 1-year high of $95.84.

Cirrus Logic declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 1,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.24, for a total value of $160,861.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,913,155.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 1,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.24, for a total transaction of $160,861.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,155.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total value of $84,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,467.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 17.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 12,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power and high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, hearing augmentation, and active noise cancellation.

