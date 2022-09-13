Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Receives $45.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.25.

CTRN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Citi Trends to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Citi Trends to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Citi Trends from $34.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th.

Get Citi Trends alerts:

Citi Trends Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTRN opened at $21.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.20. Citi Trends has a 52-week low of $19.13 and a 52-week high of $97.46. The company has a market cap of $176.46 million, a P/E ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citi Trends

Citi Trends ( NASDAQ:CTRN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.50). Citi Trends had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 5.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Citi Trends will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTRN. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Citi Trends in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Citi Trends in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Citi Trends by 194.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Citi Trends in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000.

About Citi Trends

(Get Rating)

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.