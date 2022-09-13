Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:CLIN) Short Interest Update

Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:CLIN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 450.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clean Earth Acquisitions

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLIN. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in Clean Earth Acquisitions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $631,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Clean Earth Acquisitions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,330,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Clean Earth Acquisitions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,344,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Clean Earth Acquisitions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,958,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Clean Earth Acquisitions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,958,000. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clean Earth Acquisitions Price Performance

CLIN remained flat at $9.91 during trading on Tuesday. 4 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,987. Clean Earth Acquisitions has a 52-week low of $9.79 and a 52-week high of $9.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.88.

Clean Earth Acquisitions Company Profile

Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. intends to acquire assets or businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on acquiring companies in the clean energy ecosystem, including carbon, hydrogen, sustainable agriculture, and renewable energy.

