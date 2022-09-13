CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

NASDAQ CCMP opened at $173.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. CMC Materials has a 12-month low of $119.19 and a 12-month high of $197.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 12.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 117.5% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the fourth quarter worth $4,351,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the fourth quarter worth $479,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 354.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 300,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,787,000 after buying an additional 234,700 shares during the period. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

