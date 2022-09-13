CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Insider Sells $151,057.50 in Stock

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) insider Ken Vroman sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.41, for a total transaction of $151,057.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,514,805.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

CME Group Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of CME stock traded down $3.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $196.74. 32,877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,249,442. The stock has a market cap of $70.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $201.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.16. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.79 and a 52-week high of $256.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 60.43% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CME Group

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 49.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 2,556.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 133,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,659,000 after buying an additional 128,090 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on CME. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of CME Group from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.80.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

