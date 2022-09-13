Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Down 6.7%

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) shares fell 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $74.77 and last traded at $77.00. 102,575 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 9,101,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners lowered Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Cowen assumed coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Coinbase Global from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Coinbase Global from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coinbase Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.50.

Coinbase Global Stock Down 8.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.87 and a beta of 3.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($4.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.04) by ($1.91). The business had revenue of $808.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.32 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 5,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.00 per share, with a total value of $365,428.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,106,262. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 4,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total transaction of $438,746.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,666,029.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tobias Lutke acquired 5,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.00 per share, with a total value of $365,428.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 50,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,106,262. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 24,601 shares of company stock valued at $1,863,254 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COIN. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 1,210.0% during the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. 49.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

