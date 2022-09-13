Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Position Trimmed by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lowered its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $5,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 924.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at $38,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 340.7% in the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive
In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $2,007,118.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,913,243.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $4,198,814.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,024,873.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $2,007,118.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,913,243.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,146 shares of company stock worth $10,049,640. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE CL traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.03. 24,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,540,028. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.48. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $72.20 and a one year high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.53 and its 200 day moving average is $78.14.
Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 315.10% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.
Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 81.39%.
About Colgate-Palmolive
Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Colgate-Palmolive (CL)
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
- 3 Energy Stocks Nearing Breakouts From Cup-Shaped Patterns
- Do These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?
- Darden Restaurants Takes the Low Road Against Inflation
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.