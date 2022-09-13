Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Compugen from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Compugen from $14.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Compugen from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Compugen from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $6.20.

CGEN opened at $1.06 on Friday. Compugen has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $7.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $91.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 2.15.

Compugen ( NASDAQ:CGEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Compugen will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Compugen by 29.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Compugen by 23.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of Compugen by 23.7% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 44,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Compugen by 13.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Compugen by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 213,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 11,015 shares during the last quarter.

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies as a monotherapy; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and AZD2936, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase I/II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

