Computer Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSVI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Computer Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSVI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 9,500.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 819,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Computer Services

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Computer Services stock. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Computer Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSVI – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,615 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Computer Services worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

Computer Services Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CSVI traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.85. The company had a trading volume of 174,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,004. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.82. Computer Services has a 12 month low of $36.00 and a 12 month high of $59.94.

Computer Services Increases Dividend

Computer Services ( OTCMKTS:CSVI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. Computer Services had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 19.37%. The business had revenue of $81.05 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Computer Services’s previous dividend of $0.27. Computer Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.10%.

About Computer Services

Computer Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides core processing, digital banking, managed services, payments processing, print and electronic distribution, and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities in the United States. The company offers processing, maintenance, and support services; software licensing and installation services; and professional services, as well as sells equipment and supplies.

