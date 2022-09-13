Constellation Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:CSTA) Shares Sold by Glazer Capital LLC

Glazer Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:CSTA – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,346,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517,216 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC owned approximately 3.40% of Constellation Acquisition Corp I worth $13,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I by 5.1% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,191,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,692,000 after purchasing an additional 58,051 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 69,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 20,115 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I by 6.2% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,002,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,836,000 after purchasing an additional 58,454 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I by 23.1% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 12,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the period. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Acquisition Corp I Stock Down 0.1 %

Constellation Acquisition Corp I stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.89. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,512. Constellation Acquisition Corp I has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $9.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.83.

About Constellation Acquisition Corp I

Constellation Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Port Chester, New York.

