Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Trading 1.6% Higher

Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.21 and last traded at $29.14. 5,948 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 181,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on ROAD. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Construction Partners to $28.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Sidoti began coverage on Construction Partners in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Construction Partners from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.80.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

Construction Partners Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 92.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.84.

Insider Activity at Construction Partners

Construction Partners ( NASDAQ:ROAD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $380.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.77 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 1.36%. Construction Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stefan L. Shaffer sold 7,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total value of $222,674.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,495 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,030.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Construction Partners

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 0.9% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,386,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,006,000 after acquiring an additional 47,060 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 20.4% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,639,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,161,000 after purchasing an additional 786,373 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 23.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,655,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,511,000 after purchasing an additional 500,697 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 2,328,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,959,000 after purchasing an additional 39,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 2.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,069,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,170,000 after purchasing an additional 48,604 shares during the last quarter. 77.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Construction Partners

(Get Rating)

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.