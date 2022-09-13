Contrasting iEntertainment Network (OTCMKTS:IENT) and Unity Software (NYSE:U)

iEntertainment Network (OTCMKTS:IENT – Get Rating) and Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares iEntertainment Network and Unity Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iEntertainment Network N/A N/A N/A Unity Software -54.01% -22.71% -11.82%

Risk & Volatility

iEntertainment Network has a beta of 3.23, meaning that its share price is 223% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Unity Software has a beta of 1.9, meaning that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

77.4% of Unity Software shares are held by institutional investors. 32.0% of iEntertainment Network shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of Unity Software shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares iEntertainment Network and Unity Software’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iEntertainment Network N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Unity Software $1.11 billion 11.36 -$532.61 million ($2.26) -18.72

iEntertainment Network has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Unity Software.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for iEntertainment Network and Unity Software, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iEntertainment Network 0 0 0 0 N/A Unity Software 1 6 9 0 2.50

Unity Software has a consensus price target of $70.93, indicating a potential upside of 67.65%. Given Unity Software’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Unity Software is more favorable than iEntertainment Network.

Summary

iEntertainment Network beats Unity Software on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iEntertainment Network

iEntertainment Network, Inc. develops and operates retail and online military simulation games. The company offers multiplayer and single-player games. The company was formerly known as Interactive Magic, Inc. and changed its name to iEntertainment Network, Inc. in 1998. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Cary, North Carolina.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc. operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

