CoPuppy (CP) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $26,783.00

CoPuppy (CP) traded down 35.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 13th. One CoPuppy coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. CoPuppy has a market cap of $20,134.91 and approximately $26,783.00 worth of CoPuppy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CoPuppy has traded down 42.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CoPuppy Profile

CoPuppy’s launch date was July 23rd, 2021. CoPuppy’s total supply is 56,608,764 coins and its circulating supply is 55,358,764 coins. The official website for CoPuppy is bsc.copuppy.io/layout/index. CoPuppy’s official Twitter account is @cryptoproglobal.

CoPuppy Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CoPuppy is a dapp process deployed in Binance smart chain, friendly and open to developers, which makes it possible to be compatible with mainstream and innovative DeFi products. Copupy supports multiple types of original DEFI applications, it can help developers and users experience a new NFT experience. In CoPuppy, NFT is not only a collection, but also a decentralized and non-fungible application of games, loan protocol, cross-chain protocol and DEX. CP(CoPuppy Token) is the token for Copupy platform. Burning CP can obtain the NFTs with exclusive copyright and participate in the ecological construction of the platform. CP is the only block chain platform that uses NFTs to replace the equity of token governance. Users holding CP can experience DEFI’s innovative finance, games, movies, music, video games, streaming media and a series of “Build By Puppy” to form a unique NFTs in the open network of Binance Smart Chain, and complete ecological governance. CoPuppy Innovatively introduced collection, game and financial concepts, NFT collections are of inestimable value, games introduced a deflation model, and improved the scalability of NFT through financial lending.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoPuppy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoPuppy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoPuppy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

