Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.70-$4.35 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.50 billion-$20.50 billion. Corteva also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.53-$2.53 EPS.

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CTVA traded up $1.26 on Tuesday, hitting $63.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,266,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $45.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.83 and a 200-day moving average of $57.36. Corteva has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $64.03.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Corteva will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.32%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CTVA shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Corteva to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Roth Capital raised shares of Corteva from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corteva from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corteva presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $67.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 244.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,133,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,615,000 after buying an additional 1,513,063 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,356,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,433,000 after buying an additional 537,824 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 307.0% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 391,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,525,000 after buying an additional 295,589 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,580,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,782,000 after buying an additional 110,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,896,000. 79.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Stories

