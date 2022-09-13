Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Plans $0.05 Dividend

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, September 9th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0466 per share on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Corus Entertainment Stock Performance

CJREF stock traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $2.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,812. Corus Entertainment has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $4.94. The company has a market capitalization of $439.02 million, a P/E ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $341.07 million during the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 8.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Corus Entertainment

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CJREF shares. Cormark downgraded Corus Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial downgraded Corus Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Corus Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC downgraded Corus Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Corus Entertainment to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.46.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 33 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

