Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Corus Entertainment Stock Performance

Corus Entertainment has a 1 year low of C$6.93 and a 1 year high of C$14.10.

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$433.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$419.70 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Corus Entertainment

Separately, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Corus Entertainment from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Friday.

Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company. The Company creates and delivers quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. The Company’s portfolio of multimedia offerings encompasses 45 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a global content business, digital assets, live events, children’s book publishing, animation software, technology and media services.

