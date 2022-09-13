COVA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COVA) Shares Purchased by Radcliffe Capital Management L.P.

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in COVA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COVA – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 700,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,346 shares during the quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned 1.87% of COVA Acquisition worth $6,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oribel Capital Management LP raised its holdings in COVA Acquisition by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 1,111,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,848,000 after acquiring an additional 202,452 shares in the last quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in COVA Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in COVA Acquisition by 51,881.9% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 86,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 86,124 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in COVA Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,297,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in COVA Acquisition by 198.4% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 55,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 36,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

COVA Acquisition Price Performance

COVA Acquisition stock remained flat at $9.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 204,106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,548. COVA Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $9.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.83.

COVA Acquisition Company Profile

COVA Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology industry in Southeast Asia or the United States.

