Cred One Day Trading Volume Reaches $36,890.00 (LBA)

Cred (LBA) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One Cred coin can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cred has a market cap of $1.48 million and $36,890.00 worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cred has traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cred alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004950 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,210.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005036 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00055220 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00013265 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00065289 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005397 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004949 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00075523 BTC.

Cred Coin Profile

Cred (CRYPTO:LBA) is a coin. It was first traded on April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 990,410,205 coins. Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cred’s official website is www.mycred.io.

Buying and Selling Cred

According to CryptoCompare, “Cred (LBA) is a cryptocurrency token and operates on the Ethereum platform. It is a decentralized lending ecosystem that facilitates global open access to credit. LBA is a global utility token that enables superior rates on digital assets. Cred lends USD, Euros and other fiat currencies with your crypto assets as collateral. No need to sell your crypto, simply access a secured line of credit. Cred offers the most competitive interest rates on digital assets such as BTC, XRP, ETH and fiat currencies such as the USD and EURO. Access your earning potential through one of Cred’s many partners. No minimum investment size, no hidden fees, just great returns. Earn up to 10% on your digital assets including crypto, fiat, and precious metals. Cred has one of the most comprehensive insurance policies available on the market, including Cyber hacking, E&O and regulatory coverage. Cred works with Lockton, one of the world’s largest privately owned, independent insurance brokerage firms, and with some of the largest insurance underwriters in the world. Facebook | Telegram | LinkedIn “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.