Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Position Lessened by Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lowered its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,172 shares during the quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $7,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC raised its position in Crown Castle by 72.9% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 18,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after acquiring an additional 7,767 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 28,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the first quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Crown Castle by 20.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 31,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,745,000 after buying an additional 5,295 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded down $4.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.11. 22,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,240,980. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $74.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.67 and a beta of 0.60. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.70 and a 1-year high of $209.87.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is 165.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Castle

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $173.60 per share, with a total value of $121,346.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CCI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $189.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $191.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $219.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.33.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.