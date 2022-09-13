Cryosite Limited (ASX:CTE) Announces $0.01 Final Dividend

Cryosite Limited (ASX:CTE – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, September 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.01.

Cryosite Limited provides outsourced clinical trials logistic services in Australia. It operates through two segments, Clinical Trials and Biological Services Logistics, and Cord Blood and Tissues Storage. The Clinical Trials and Biological Services Logistics segment provides specialist temperature-controlled storage, labelling, status management, secondary packaging, schedule drug distribution, destruction, returns management, comparator sourcing, import, export, validated transport solutions, and biological storage services to the clinical trial and research industry.

