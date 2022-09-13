Cryption Network (CNT) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $191,241.67

Cryption Network (CNT) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 13th. Over the last week, Cryption Network has traded 34% lower against the US dollar. Cryption Network has a total market capitalization of $191,241.67 and approximately $14,948.00 worth of Cryption Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryption Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Secret (SCRT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005191 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 40.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Connect (CNT) traded 34.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Smartchem (SMAC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Cryption Network Profile

CNT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cryption Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,437,680 coins. Cryption Network’s official Twitter account is @CryptionNetwork.

Cryption Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Centurion is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that can process and confirm transactions in under 6 minutes and has a block size of 2 MB. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryption Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryption Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryption Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

