CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Hits New 1-Year Low at $12.72

CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.72 and last traded at $13.24, with a volume of 4957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LAW shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of CS Disco to $33.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of CS Disco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen cut shares of CS Disco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Bank of America cut shares of CS Disco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of CS Disco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Get CS Disco alerts:

CS Disco Trading Down 4.8 %

The company has a market cap of $774.12 million, a PE ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 2.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.80.

Insider Transactions at CS Disco

CS Disco ( NYSE:LAW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33). CS Disco had a negative net margin of 38.19% and a negative return on equity of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $33.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CS Disco, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 1,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $39,606.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 391,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,452,382.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 51,631 shares of company stock worth $1,501,671 in the last 90 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in CS Disco in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in CS Disco in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in CS Disco by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Capricorn Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in CS Disco in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in CS Disco in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.27% of the company’s stock.

About CS Disco

(Get Rating)

CS Disco, Inc, a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CS Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CS Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.