Curio Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $370.00 (CUR)

Curio (CUR) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 13th. One Curio coin can currently be purchased for $0.0374 or 0.00000181 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Curio has traded down 0% against the US dollar. Curio has a total market capitalization of $73,579.70 and approximately $370.00 worth of Curio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004848 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20,623.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004885 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00053344 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00012994 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005396 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00064929 BTC.
- TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004845 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00075092 BTC.
About Curio
Curio (CRYPTO:CUR) is a coin. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Curio’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,966,078 coins. Curio’s official message board is blog.curioinvest.com. Curio’s official Twitter account is @CuraNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Curio’s official website is curioinvest.com.
Curio Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Curio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
