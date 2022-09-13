Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $167.00 to $166.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $168.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $167.40.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Curtiss-Wright Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $153.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 1.29. Curtiss-Wright has a 1-year low of $113.56 and a 1-year high of $162.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Curtiss-Wright

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 58.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.