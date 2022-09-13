CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stake Raised by Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 72,631 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $7,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS stock traded down $1.07 on Tuesday, hitting $101.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,239,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.73. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.78 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.39.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 35.77%.

CVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.59.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at $11,355,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

