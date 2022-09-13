CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.40-$8.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55. The company issued revenue guidance of -. CVS Health also updated its FY22 guidance to $8.40-8.60 EPS.

CVS Health Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE CVS traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $101.76. 147,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,239,124. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.39. CVS Health has a one year low of $81.78 and a one year high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $133.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.73.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVS. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of CVS Health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $117.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at $59,495,935. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at $59,495,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CVS Health

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 116.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 18.4% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $301,000. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

