CytRx (NASDAQ:CYTR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CytRx (NASDAQ:CYTR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

CytRx Stock Performance

Shares of CYTR stock opened at $0.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.17. CytRx has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.86.

CytRx (NASDAQ:CYTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

About CytRx

CytRx Corporation, a biopharmaceutical research and development company, focuses on oncology and rare diseases. It engages in the discovery, research, and clinical development of novel anti-cancer drug candidates that employ novel linker technologies to enhance the accumulation and release of cytotoxic anti-cancer agents at the tumor.

