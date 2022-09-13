Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC cut Daimler Truck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Daimler Truck from €38.00 ($38.78) to €35.00 ($35.71) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Daimler Truck from €50.00 ($51.02) to €53.00 ($54.08) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Daimler Truck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €30.00 ($30.61) price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

Daimler Truck Trading Up 5.5 %

DTRUY stock opened at $13.29 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.64. Daimler Truck has a fifty-two week low of $11.49 and a fifty-two week high of $20.22.

About Daimler Truck

Daimler Truck Holding AG manufactures and sells commercial trucks. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stuttgart, Germany.

