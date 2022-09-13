Danaher Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:DHR)

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 13th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the conglomerate on Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%.

Danaher has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Danaher has a dividend payout ratio of 9.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Danaher to earn $10.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.4%.

Shares of DHR traded down $11.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $281.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,891,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,624,371. The firm has a market cap of $204.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Danaher has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $331.68.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Danaher will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,171,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at $20,171,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,179. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 818,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $240,072,000 after buying an additional 375,400 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Danaher by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 809,286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $237,388,000 after purchasing an additional 298,787 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,260,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $956,451,000 after purchasing an additional 108,414 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 158,960 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,628,000 after acquiring an additional 75,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in Danaher by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 465,362 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $136,505,000 after buying an additional 69,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Danaher to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.73.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

