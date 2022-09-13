Danaher Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:DHR)

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 13th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the conglomerate on Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%.
Danaher has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Danaher has a dividend payout ratio of 9.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Danaher to earn $10.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.4%.
Danaher Stock Down 4.0 %
Shares of DHR traded down $11.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $281.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,891,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,624,371. The firm has a market cap of $204.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Danaher has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $331.68.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,171,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at $20,171,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,179. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Danaher
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 818,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $240,072,000 after buying an additional 375,400 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Danaher by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 809,286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $237,388,000 after purchasing an additional 298,787 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,260,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $956,451,000 after purchasing an additional 108,414 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 158,960 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,628,000 after acquiring an additional 75,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in Danaher by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 465,362 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $136,505,000 after buying an additional 69,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
DHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Danaher to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.73.
Danaher Company Profile
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.
