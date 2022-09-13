dAppstore Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $521,135.00 (DAPPX)

dAppstore (DAPPX) traded down 20% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 13th. One dAppstore coin can currently be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, dAppstore has traded up 27.9% against the dollar. dAppstore has a total market capitalization of $178,282.77 and $521,135.00 worth of dAppstore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get dAppstore alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004771 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004769 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.97 or 0.00791732 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00014250 BTC.

dAppstore Coin Profile

dAppstore was first traded on January 15th, 2022. dAppstore’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,350,000 coins. dAppstore’s official Twitter account is @d_appstore. dAppstore’s official website is dappstore.me.

Buying and Selling dAppstore

According to CryptoCompare, “The native utility token of dAppstore (DAPPC) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of dAppstore, which is designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem and is intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dAppstore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dAppstore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dAppstore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for dAppstore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dAppstore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.