Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

PLAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christopher Daniel Morris bought 33,400 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.54 per share, with a total value of $1,020,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,206 shares in the company, valued at $1,472,211.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Trading Up 0.2 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLAY. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5,278.0% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,333,892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $78,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290,495 shares during the period. MIC Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $48,728,000. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $22,659,000. Hill Path Capital LP raised its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Hill Path Capital LP now owns 5,018,004 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $192,691,000 after acquiring an additional 443,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP raised its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,622,942 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,321,000 after acquiring an additional 417,198 shares in the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $38.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.87. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52 week low of $29.60 and a 52 week high of $52.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.48). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 43.40% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $468.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.