Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAYGet Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

PLAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christopher Daniel Morris bought 33,400 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.54 per share, with a total value of $1,020,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,206 shares in the company, valued at $1,472,211.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLAY. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5,278.0% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,333,892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $78,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290,495 shares during the period. MIC Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $48,728,000. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $22,659,000. Hill Path Capital LP raised its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Hill Path Capital LP now owns 5,018,004 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $192,691,000 after acquiring an additional 443,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP raised its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,622,942 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,321,000 after acquiring an additional 417,198 shares in the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $38.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.87. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52 week low of $29.60 and a 52 week high of $52.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAYGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.48). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 43.40% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $468.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

