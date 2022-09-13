Davidson Capital Management Inc. Acquires 3,835 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,554 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,835 shares during the period. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDC. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the first quarter worth $72,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in M.D.C. by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 108,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,901 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in M.D.C. by 36.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,417 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in M.D.C. by 42.6% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 20,256 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 6,052 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in M.D.C. by 133.9% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 14,676 shares in the last quarter. 73.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Raymond T. Baker sold 33,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total value of $1,176,854.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,430,255.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other M.D.C. news, Director David Siegel sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $230,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,519 shares in the company, valued at $584,772.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond T. Baker sold 33,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total transaction of $1,176,854.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,430,255.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MDC stock traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.06. The stock had a trading volume of 57,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,145. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $27.83 and a one year high of $56.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 7.31 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.39.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.09. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. M.D.C.’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 22.70%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut M.D.C. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on M.D.C. from $40.50 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

